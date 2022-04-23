Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:24 PM

Springer greets Houston fans with leadoff HR, Blue Jays win

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — George Springer hit a leadoff homer in the first game against his former team, and Santiago Espinal homered for the second straight game to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros. The Astros have lost four in a row. The game was tied with one out in the seventh inning when Espinal, who hit his first homer this season in a win Friday night, connected for a solo drive off Blake Taylor. The Blue Jays lead the majors with 20 home runs after clubbing four in the first two games of this series.  

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content