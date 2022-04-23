Tatum, Brown lead Celtics to 109-103 win, 3-0 lead over Nets

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, Jaylen Brown had 23 and the Boston Celtics took a 3-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets with a 109-103 victory. Again making things difficult on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with their suffocating defense, the Celtics put themselves in position to sweep their way into the second round with a victory Monday night in Brooklyn. A loud “Let’s Go Celtics! Let’s Go Celtics!” chant broke out in the final minutes from the many fans in green who had seats in Barclays Center. There wasn’t much for the Nets fans to cheer about as Brooklyn faces a team that just won’t let them get anything going.