UConn adds transfer Lou Lopez Sénéchal from Fairfield

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference player of the year Lou Lopez Sénéchal is transferring from Fairfield to UConn, the Huskies announced. The 6-foot-1 forward is scheduled to graduate this spring from Fairfield with a degree in marketing. She will have one year of eligibility left. The native of Grenoble, France averaged 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in four seasons at Fairfield, finishing with 1,598 career points and 470 boards. As a senior this past season, Lopez Sénéchal averaged 19.6 points and 4.6 rebounds.