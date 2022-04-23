Verstappen overtakes Leclerc to win sprint at Imola

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Max Verstappen has overtaken Formula One leader Charles Leclerc on the penultimate lap to win the sprint race at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix and reignite his season. Verstappen started the sprint in pole position after finishing first in Friday’s qualifying. But the Red Bull driver was overtaken by Leclerc’s Ferrari as soon as the lights went out, much to the delight of the “tifosi.” Verstappen doggedly pursued Leclerc and managed to sweep around the outside of the Ferrari into Tamburello before storming away to secure victory and pole position for Sunday’s grand prix. Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez was third. Verstappen trimmed the gap to Leclerc in the standings by one point to 45.