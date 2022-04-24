AC Milan reclaims Serie A lead from city rival Inter

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Sandro Tonali scored in stoppage time as AC Milan came back from a goal down for a 2-1 win at Lazio that restored the Rossoneri’s position atop the Italian league table. Milan moved two points ahead of city rival Inter Milan following the Nerazzurri’s 3-1 win over Roma on Saturday. Inter has a game in hand. Napoli’s hopes of a first Serie A title in more than three decades were virtually torn apart over an eight-minute span late in the second half at Empoli. A series of errors saw Napoli concede three straight goals and squander a two-goal advantage in a 3-2 defeat that extended its winless streak to three matches.