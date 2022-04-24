Alcaraz youngest since Nadal in top 10 after Barcelona win

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Teenage tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz has continued his impressive run by beating Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets to win the Barcelona Open final for his third title of the season. The 18-year-old won the all-Spanish match 6-3, 6-2 after advancing to the final only a few hours earlier in a semifinal game postponed from Saturday because of rain. Alcaraz will secure a spot in the top 10 for the first time when the new rankings come out on Monday. His tennis hero, Rafael Nadal, also won his first Barcelona Open title at age 18 to crack the top 10 for the first time in 2005. Alcaraz will be the youngest player in the top 10 since Nadal in 2005.