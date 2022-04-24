Burnley out of Premier League drop zone by beating Wolves

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley held on for a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton to climb out of the relegation zone and give the club renewed hope of Premier League survival. Matej Vydra’s strike in the 62nd minute from Wout Weghorst’s cross moved Burnley into 17th place in the table. Everton dropped into the bottom three and is two points adrift. Everton, which lost 2-0 at Liverpool later Sunday, has a game in hand. Burnley has now won back-to-back games since firing long-serving manager Sean Dyche. It is now just two points behind Leeds, which plays Crystal Palace on Monday.