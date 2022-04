By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row.Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins.