Cole, Yanks sweep Guardians in series blighted by fan issues

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole bounced back from the shortest start of his career, Anthony Rizzo powered an early offensive barrage and the New York Yankees pounded the Cleveland Guardians 10-2 to complete a three-game sweep in a series marred by fan misbehavior. Cole struck out nine over 6 2/3 scoreless innings, and Rizzo’s two-run drive in the first inning tied him for the AL lead with five homers. New York won for the fifth time in six games. Meanwhile, Cleveland outfielders struggled a day after fans threw bottles, cans and other debris at them immediately following New York’s walk-off victory.