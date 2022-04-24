Marseille closer to securing CL spot after beating Reims 1-0

PARIS (AP) — Marseille has moved closer to securing a Champions League spot by beating Reims 1-0 to retain a six-point lead for second place in the French league with just four rounds left. Brazil midfielder Gerson dribbled past Andreaw Gravillon to fire home a low strike in the 83rd minute after Marseille had struggled to break down a compact Reims side playing with five defenders. Rennes kept pace in the race for Champions League spots by thrashing Lorient 5-0 to take back third place. Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain clinched a record-tying 10th league title by drawing with Lens 1-1 on Saturday.