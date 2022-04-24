Nets rule Ben Simmons out of Game 4 of series vs Celtics

Ben Simmons has been ruled out of Game 4 of Brooklyn’s playoff series against Boston, making it possible he won’t play at all this season. The Nets listed Simmons as out Sunday on the injury report for the game Monday, when they will be trying to avoid a sweep by the Celtics. Simmons has been working his way back from a herniated disk in his back. Coach Steve Nash said before Game 3 on Saturday that there was a lot to consider as the Nets weighed inserting Simmons into a game when he hadn’t played since Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals last year for Philadelphia.