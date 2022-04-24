Skip to Content
Peña’s 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays and avoid a sweep. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano with one out. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended a four-game winning streak for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th to put Toronto ahead.

