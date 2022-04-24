Rapids home unbeaten run at 20 as Zardes debuts vs Charlotte

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes made his Colorado debut, William Yarbrough had six saves and the Rapids extended their home regular-season unbeaten streak to a team record 20 games in a 0-0 draw against Charlotte in Major League Soccer action. The streak, the seventh longest in MLS history, topped a 19-game run from March 2016 to March 2017. A day after he was acquired from the Columbus Crew, Zardes came off the bench at the one-hour mark. Yarbrough denied back-to-back shots by Daniel Rios and Karol Swiderski in the 49th minute and turned away a shot by McKinze Gaines in second-half stoppage time.