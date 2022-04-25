76ers center Joel Embiid fined $15K for criticizing refs

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the 76ers’ first-round playoff series against Toronto. Embiid made his remarks to reporters after a 110-102 loss on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. For the first time in the series, the Raptors shot more free throws than the 76ers. Toronto went 28 for 35 at the line, while Philadelphia was 21 for 25. Embiid, suffering from an injured thumb on his right (shooting) hand, wore a brace and finished 7 for 16 for 21 points in 39 minutes.