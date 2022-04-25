Harper Jr. wins Haggerty Award from Met Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. was honored with the Lt. Frank J. Haggerty Award given annually to the New York City area’s Division I men’s college Player of the Year by the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association. Shaheen Holloway of Saint Peter’s was selected as the Peter A. Carlesimo Coach of the Year. Holloway has since left Saint Peter’s to become the coach at Seton Hall. Jao Ituka of Marist College was named Rookie of the Year for 2021-22.