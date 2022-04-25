Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:01 PM

Jury selected for civil trial over lacrosse player’s death

By DENISE LAVOIE
AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A jury has been selected in the civil trial of a man who was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 death of University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love. A wrongful death lawsuit brought by Love’s mother seeks to hold George Huguely V liable in Yeardley’s killing. Huguely and Love were both lacrosse players at UVA and were in an on-again, off-again dating relationship. The lawsuit seeks $29.5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages. Eleven jurors were chosen Monday to hear the case, including seven regular jurors and four alternates. Opening statements are expected Tuesday.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content