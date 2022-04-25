Kean’s winner moves Juventus closer to the Champions League

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy (AP) — Moise Kean’s 89th-minute winner has earned Juventus a 2-1 win in a tricky visit to a talented Sassuolo side in Serie A. It marks a major step for the Bianconeri toward securing a Champions League spot. Kean controlled a pass with his back to the goal then turned his defender before shooting in through the goalkeeper’s legs. Fourth-placed Juventus moved within one point of third-placed Napoli and eight points ahead of fifth-placed Roma. The top four qualify for the Champions League. Paulo Dybala equalized for Juventus after Giacomo Raspadori’s opener for Sassuolo. Sassuolo remained 10th.