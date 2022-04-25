LEADING OFF: Braves off to slow start, Alcantara sharp

By The Associated Press

As they wait for star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to return from knee surgery, the World Series champion Atlanta Braves are off to a slow start at 7-10. Following a day off, they send left-hander Max Fried to the mound at home in a series opener against the Chicago Cubs. Fried lost his first two outings this season — at home to punchless opponents Cincinnati and Washington, no less — before rebounding last Tuesday in a homecoming at Dodger Stadium. Fried retired his first 15 batters and threw seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts in a 3-1 win. Acuña has been hitting well in the early stages of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett and is targeting a May 6 return to the majors.