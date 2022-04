Memphis’ Ja Morant wins NBA’s Most Improved Player award

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Ja Morant has been named the NBA’s Most Improved Player. The Memphis Grizzlies guard was rookie of the year in 2020 and now adds his second major award in three seasons. Morant is the first Grizzlies player to receive the award. He scored a career-best 27.4 points per game and also set career highs in rebounds, steals and field-goal percentage. Morant was an All-Star this season for the first time. San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray was second in voting from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league.