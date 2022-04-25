Mickelson signs up for 3 events without saying he’ll play

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Phil Mickelson has signed up for the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. His manager also asked the PGA Tour for permission to play in a Saudi-funded golf tournament outside London. That doesn’t mean Lefty is going to play. Steve Loy is his longtime manager. He says Mickelson has no concrete plans on when and where he’ll play. He’s just keeping his options open. In other Saudi news, Greg Norman has announced Trump National Doral Miami as the host course for the team championship finale in the lucrative LIV Golf Invitational series. It’s the second Trump course on the list.