Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

By GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony has begun in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. The 27-year-old Meyiwa was shot in the chest at his girlfriend’s family home. The killing outraged South Africans and public anger increased after police took so long to make progress in the case. The five suspects were finally arrested and charged in 2020.