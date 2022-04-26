3 new coaches and lot of new QBs in the Big 12

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

The Big 12 has a trio of new head football coaches and a few new starting quarterbacks. Only Oklahoma has both. More than 75,000 fans showed up over the weekend for Oklahoma’s spring game after the departures of coach Lincoln Riley and two quarterbacks. New Sooners coach Brent Venables already has a proven starter in Dillon Gabriel. The redshirt junior transfer threw for 8,037 yards at future Big 12 school UCF. New TCU coach Sonny Dykes and Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire wrapped up their first spring drills without naming a starter.