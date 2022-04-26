Canucks beat Kraken, will miss playoffs 2nd straight year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists to set a franchise record for points by a Vancouver defenseman, and the Canucks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 but were eliminated from playoff contention. Dallas ensured Vancouver would miss the playoffs for a second year in a row with a 3-2 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist for Vancover, while Sheldon Dries, J.T. Miller and Luke Schenn all scored and Conor Garland contributed three assists. Jordan Eberle and Connor Geekie scored for the Kraken and Joey Daccord made 22 saves.