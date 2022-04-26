Capitals lose 4-1 to Islanders, fail to move up in standings

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals missed an opportunity to move up in the standings by losing to the New York Islanders 4-1. The Capitals blew a lead giving up a power-play goal to Ryan Pulock and fell behind when Noah Dobson scored with 17:34 left in the third period. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov botched a puck-handling attempt behind the net to set up Casey Cizikas’ short-handed goal and end any chance of a comeback. Washington failed to pass rival Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolitan Division after the Penguins lost at home to Edmonton. New York snapped a five-game skid.