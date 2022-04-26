Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

The All England Club says Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19 because the shots are not required to enter Britain. Djokovic is a 34-year-old from Serbia who is ranked No. 1. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country because he had not received the vaccination against the illness caused by the coronavirus. Wimbledon starts on June 27. All England Club Chief Executive Sally Bolton said during Tuesday’s annual briefing that vaccination will not be a condition of entry for players to compete at the Grand Slam tournament this year.