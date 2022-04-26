Jake DeBrusk notches winner, Bruins beat Panthers 4-2

By MARK ALTMAN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk snapped a 2-2 tie in the second period, Linus Ullmark made 19 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 to clinch the first wild card in the Eastern Conference. DeBrusk scored the eventual game-winner when he slammed home the rebound of a Brad Marchand shot at 4:59. Erik Haula, Taylor Hall, and Marchand also scored for Boston. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had 34 saves as Florida lost for the second straight game after rattling off 13 wins. Sam Reinhart and Gustav Forsling scored for the Panthers.