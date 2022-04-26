Nadal to play in Madrid after covering from rib injury

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says he will play the Madrid Open after recovering from a rib injury that sidelined him for a month. Nadal had been recovering from a stress fracture he sustained while playing at Indian Wells in March. Nadal missed tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona because of the injury. The 35-year-old Nadal had been on a run of 20 consecutive wins before losing the final at Indian Wells. His winning streak included a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open. The Madrid Open starts Sunday.