Yankees were fined $100,000 for improper use of dugout phone

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees were fined $100,000 by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for using their dugout phone to relay information about opposing teams’ signs during the 2015 season and part of 2016. The fine was disclosed in a Sept. 14, 2017, letter from Manfred to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman that is set to be unsealed in U.S. District Court in New York this week as part of a dismissed lawsuit by a fan. The letter’s contents were first reported by SNY and the letter was obtained by The Associated Press.