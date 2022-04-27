Akron extends coach John Groce’s contract thru 2030 season

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Following a trip to the NCAA Tournament, Akron has extended coach John Groce’s contract through the 2029-30 season. Groce led the Zips to Mid-American Conference tournament title last season and the league’s automatic NCAA bid. Groce’s previous deal was to expire after the 2026 season. Financial terms were not made available. Groce previously coached at Ohio and Illinois. He’s posted a 94-59 record since taking over Akron’s program in 2017. The Zips are 63-25 overall and 40-16 in MAC play over the past three seasons under the 50-year-old Groce.