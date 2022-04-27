All-ACC player Swartz transfers from BC to Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Atlantic Coast Conference guard Cameron Swartz has transferred from Boston College to Georgia Tech. Yellow Jackets coach Nell Fortner announced the transfer, saying the 5-foot-11 player from suburban Marietta has decided to play closer to home next season. Swartz was selected as the league’s most improved player and made the All-ACC first team after leading the Eagles in scoring at 16.1 points a game. She was the ACC’s sixth-leading scorer. Swartz started her college career at Colorado before playing three years at B.C.