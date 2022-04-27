Dalila Eshe named the women’s basketball coach at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Dalila Eshe, who helped lead the Princeton women’s basketball team to the NCAA Tournament as an assistant coach, has been named the new head coach at Yale. The former Florida star takes over the program from Allison Guth, who left Yale after six seasons to become coach at Loyola Chicago. Eshe spent three seasons at Princeton as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, helping the Tigers (25-5) to the Ivy League title this past season, and an upset win over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. Yale finished 16-11 this past season.