Driver dies in Australian rally, 4th fatality in 2 years

HOBART, Australia (AP) — A 59-year-old driver has been killed in a crash at the Targa Tasmania rally in Australia, a year after three competitors died in the annual race. The Australian man and a female passenger were in a 1989 Porsche 944 S2 when it crashed over an embankment on a closed section of the event in the north of Tasmania state. Tasmania state police said the man died at the scene and the woman sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police did not release the man’s name. Three competitors died within 24 hours in last year’s race. Organizers have adopted the bulk of the Motorsport Australia investigative tribunal’s 23 recommendations to make the tarmac rallies safer.