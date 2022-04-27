Ex-NBA Players Association VP and Jazz assistant arrested

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TIM REYNOLDS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A former vice president of the National Basketball Players Association and current assistant coach for the Utah Jazz has been arrested in a fraud case. Keyon Dooling was among three individuals added to a case first brought in New York in October, when 18 former NBA players were charged. Dooling, like the others, is charged with illegally pocketing thousands of dollars by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan. Authorities say Dooling pocketed $350,000 himself. Dooling was a union officer for eight years and eventually became its first vice president. Now an assistant coach for the Utah Jazz, he spent parts of 13 seasons in the NBA. The Jazz placed Dooling on paid administrative leave after learning of the indictment.