Manning funds Ga. Tech scholarship honoring Demaryius Thomas

ATLANTA (AP) — Peyton Manning has set up a scholarship at Georgia Tech honoring former teammate Demaryius Thomas. The NFL receiving great died in December from an apparent seizure at his suburban Atlanta home. He was 33. Manning’s PeyBack Foundation will fund academic scholarships in the receiver’s name at his alma mater. The financial aid will be available to incoming freshmen from Laurens County, the central Georgia community where Thomas was born and raised, or surrounding areas. Manning says he and his family and miss Thomas “dearly” and wanted to honor his memory.