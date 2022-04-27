Panthers owner: Coach Matt Rhule has my full support

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper threw his support behind struggling head coach Matt Rhule on Wednesday, saying it takes patience and time to build a winning foundation in the NFL. Rhule is 10-23 in his two seasons with the Panthers. Only the Lions, Texans, Jets and Jaguars have won fewer games than Carolina since Rhule’s arrival in 2020. Tepper said Wednesday that Rhule “has my full support.” Rhule is entering the third year of a seven-year, $62 million contract.