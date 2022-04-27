Petry helps Canadiens beat Rangers 4-3 to end 9-game skid

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Petry scored his second goal of the game in the final minute of the third period and Sam Montembeault made 24 saves as the Montreal Canadiens beat the playoff-bound New York Rangers 4-3 to snap a nine-game losing streak. Petry scored his sixth of the season with 31 seconds remaining to put Montreal ahead for the fourth time and forge a victory for Martin St. Louis, the former Ranger who took over behind the Canadiens’ bench in early February. Ryan Poehling and Mike Hoffman also scored for Montreal, which had lost nine straight in regulation. Ryan Reaves, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers, and Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 20 saves.