Butler, Morris, Heat fined by NBA for actions in Hawks game

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA fined two Miami Heat players and the team itself a total of $55,000 on Thursday, over two incidents in the team’s series-clinching win earlier this week against the Atlanta Hawks. Markieff Morris was fined $25,000 for interfering with live game play while on the bench. Jimmy Butler was fined $15,000 for making what it described as an obscene gesture and the Heat were also fined $15,000 for turning a video of the gesture into a social media post. The social media post has since been deleted from the team account.