Freiburg’s European bid breathes life into Bundesliga

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The German title race has ended with another dominant win for Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga has one of the fiercest fights in European soccer just a little further down the standings. Six points separate Bayer Leverkusen in third from Cologne in seventh as teams fight for places in European competitions. Freiburg in particular has become a favorite for fans across the country. They admire its old-school, organic approach to achieving success. The club from southwestern Germany could yet qualify for the Champions League or miss out on Europe altogether. It also has a German Cup final coming up.