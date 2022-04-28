Jets get CB Gardner, WR Wilson, DE Johnson in 1st round

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are adding some Big Apple Sauce to their defense. A big-time edge rusher, too. And get ready for some Wilson-to-Wilson connections on offense. Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was taken by the Jets with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night. New York then gave second-year quarterback Zach Wilson and the offense another playmaker by selecting Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 10. New York also acquired the 26th overall pick from Tennessee and drafted Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson to give the Jets a pass rusher to pair with Carl Lawson to give opposing quarterbacks fits.