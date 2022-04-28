Skip to Content
Lions take Hutchinson at No. 2, trade up to take Williams

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions selected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, addressing a desperate need with a hometown star. Detroit also traded up to take Alabama receiver Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall. The Lions seem to have more needs on defense than offense with veteran quarterback Jared Goff surrounded by solid players on the line, at tight end and running back. Hutchinson was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy this past season for the Wolverines.

