Packers take Georgia LB Quay Walker with 22nd overall pick

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers held off on addressing their issues at receiver and instead continued their recent tradition of focusing on defense in the first round by taking Georgia linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall pick Thursday. Walker started all 15 games for Georgia last season and collected 67 tackles while helping the Bulldogs win the national championship. He’s the third first-round selection from that formidable Georgia defense after end Travon Walker went first overall to Jacksonville and tackle Jordan Davis went 13th to Philadelphia. The Packers also have the 28th overall pick.