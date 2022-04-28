Phillips’ infield hit lifts Rays to 2-1 win over Mariners

DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brett Phillips bounced a tiebreaking single off pitcher Chris Flexen’s leg in the seventh inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1. With Harold Ramirez on third base and two out in a 1-1 game, Phillips grounded a comebacker at Flexen that caromed off the pitcher’s right leg toward the left side of the infield, which was vacated by a shift. Ramirez scored easily. J.P. Feyereisen got the win after pitching a perfect seventh and eighth. Ryan Thompson, the Rays’ sixth pitcher of the game, struck out pinch-hitter Tom Murphy with a runner on second to end the game and earn his second save.