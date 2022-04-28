Ronaldo salvages 1-1 draw for Man United against Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal in three games has salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea that further damaged his team’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League. Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute. Two minutes earlier Marcos Alonso had given the visitors the lead. United stayed in sixth place and has only three games left to play in the league. The team is five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and has played two matches more than its rival.