Texans take LSU CB Stingley at No. 3, A&M OL Green at No. 15

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans drafted LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick in the NFL draft. They also added versatile Texas A&M offensive linemen Kenyon Green with the 15th pick. The Texans had the 13th pick. which they received from Cleveland in the Deshaun Watson trade. They shipped it to Philadelphia in exchange for the 15th pick and three lower-round selections. The Texans have three picks on Friday night with the first one coming in the second round at No. 37. They also have picks 68 and 80 in the third round.