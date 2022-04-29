Arroyo HR, solid pitching carry Red Sox past Orioles 3-1

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Christian Arroyo ended Boston’s long-ball drought with a two-run shot, and the Red Sox used a dominating pitching performance by Rich Hill and four relievers to beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1. Arroyo hit his first homer of the season in the second inning to provide the Red Sox with all the offense they needed to saddle the Orioles with their fifth straight defeat. It was Boston’s first home run in seven games and only its second in the last 11. Although Boston could only tack on an unearned run to Arroyo’s drive, it was enough to back a fine job on the mound by Hill and the Red Sox bullpen.