Canter shoots 67 to take the lead at Catalunya Championship

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Laurie Canter has shot a 5-under 67 to take the second-round lead of the Catalunya Championship in Spain. Canter made four birdies and an eagle before a lone bogey on the 17th hole at the Stadium Course. James Morrison and Oliver Bekker were a shot behind. Morrison shot a 1-under 71 and Bekker even par in an up-and-down round that included five bogeys, three birdies and an eagle. Canter was four shots off the lead before shooting the lowest round of the day.