Cincinnati’s Ridder is Falcons’ pick as possible future QB

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons picked Cinncinnati’s Desmond Ridder in the third round of the NFL draft, giving the team its possible future starting quarterback. Ridder likely will play behind Marcus Mariota this season while given an opportunity to prove he can be the future starter. Ridder was only the second quarterback taken in the draft, following Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round. Ridder was a four-year starter at Cincinnati and led the Bearcats to last season’s College Football Playoff. He threw for 30 touchdown passes as a senior. He passed for a school-record 87 TDs for his career.