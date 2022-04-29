Collins and Osaka win to reach 2nd round at Madrid Open

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka has kicked off her clay season with a comfortable straight-sets win over qualifier Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the Madrid Open. Osaka has pledged to be more positive with herself this season. The four-time Grand Slam champion defeated Potapova on center court. Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins advanced to the second round with a two-sets victory over Monica Puig. The sixth-seeded American won the last eight games on Arantxa Sánchez Vicario Stadium.