Commanders take Alabama D-lineman Mathis in 2nd round

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have another defensive tackle from Alabama after selecting Phidarian Mathis in the second round of the NFL draft. Mathis joins Crimson Tide products Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne on the roster. But Washington taking Mathis with the 47th pick Friday night opens up the possibility of trading Payne before he becomes a free agent after next season. Mathis nevertheless gives the Commanders interior defensive line depth after losing Tim Settle in free agency and cutting Matt Ioannidis in a salary cap-saving move. Washington took Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round.