Commanders take Alabama DL Mathis, RB Robinson in NFL draft

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The second day of the NFL draft had a heavy Alabama flavor for the Washington Commanders. Washington selected defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis in the second round and running back Brian Robinson Jr. in the third. Mathis is the third Alabama defensive lineman the team has drafted over the past six years. Robinson is another offensive weapon for new quarterback Carson Wentz. Washington took Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round. The Commanders have five picks in rounds 4-7 on the final day of the draft.